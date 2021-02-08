MOSES LAKE - The health district on Monday confirmed four more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 109 total virus deaths, according to the health district.
The four deaths confirmed Monday include a Coulee City man in his 70s, a Moses Lake man in his 70s, a Quincy man in his 70s and a Moses Lake man in his 80s. All four individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health district on Monday also reported another 84 COVID-19 cases in Grant County since Friday. The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake.
Of the now 8,519 confirmed cases, 16 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Another five possible COVID-19 deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 792
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 933
- Moses Lake: 3,661
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,711
- Royal City: 547
- Soap Lake: 213
- Warden: 406
- Wilson Creek: 21