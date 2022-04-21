ELLENSBURG — Four people were injured in a DUI-related collision late Wednesday night on Interstate 90 near Ellensburg.
Christopher J. Armstrong, a 37-year-old Mississippi man, was driving 2015 Mercedes S east on I-90 when he reportedly rear-ended a 2014 Honda CR-V, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision caused the Honda to go off the road to the right. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side about 150 feet off the road.
Armstrong’s Mercedes came to a stop blocking I-90, where it was struck by a 2012 Toyota Camry.
Armstrong was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old Bothell man, was airlifted to Harborview. A passenger in the Toyota, a 32-year-old Yakima woman, was also airlifted to the Seattle Hospital. The driver of the Toyota, a 38-year-old Ridgefield, Wash. resident, was taken to Kittitas Valley hospital.
The state patrol says Armstrong and the two occupants in the Toyota were not wearing seatbelts.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash. Troopers reported Armstrong was driving impaired and is expected to be charged with vehicular assault and driving with a suspended license.