WARDEN - Four people were injured in a DUI-related collision on state Route 17 Monday morning near Warden.
Daniel Garcia, a 23-year-old Pasco man, was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition north on SR 17 when he reportedly lost control of the SUV, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Garcia then overcorrected and collided with a northbound 2009 Nissan Murano. Both vehicles went off the highway to the left. The Ford SUV came to rest on its top.
Garcia was injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. Three passengers in his vehicle, two 18-year-old women and a 20-year-old woman, were also injured. Two were airlifted to regional hospitals. The third was taken to Othello Community Hospital.
None of the four occupants in the other SUV were injured, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say Garcia was driven impaired. Troopers are seeking charges of DUI and vehicular assault against Garcia.