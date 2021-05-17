ROYAL CITY - An early Monday morning crash near Royal City has left a 16-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries and three other teens hurt.
A 17-year-old Royal City boy was driving east on Road 11 Southwest, from Road P Southwest, at about 4 a.m. when he reportedly dropped his cellphone. While reaching down to grab his phone, deputies say he swerved off the road and the vehicle struck a utility pole.
The vehicle then rolled, causing a 16-year-old female passenger to be partially ejected from the car, according to the sheriff’s office. The 16-year-old was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries.
The 17-year-old driver and two other passengers, ages 16 and 17, were all taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for their injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash and charges against the driver are pending.