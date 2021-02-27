AD21335B-464F-4CE3-B38D-0B911E8E3EBC.jpeg

A 4-year-old Othello boy has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital after he was shot in the head by his father Saturday afternoon. The father of the boy told police it was an accident. it happened at a home in the 300 block of Hamlet Street in Othello. The Washington State Crime Lab is stepping in to investigate. The investigation is ongoing. The names of those involved have not been released for a reason. 