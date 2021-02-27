A 4-year-old Othello boy has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital after he was shot in the head by his father Saturday afternoon. The father of the boy told police it was an accident. it happened at a home in the 300 block of Hamlet Street in Othello. The Washington State Crime Lab is stepping in to investigate. The investigation is ongoing. The names of those involved have not been released for a reason.
featured
4-year-old Othello boy shot in the head
Shawn Goggins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- 4-year-old Othello boy shot in the head
- Moses Lake firefighter leading charge to help family of five displaced by fire in north Idaho
- WSDOT: Hikers nearly swept by avalanche on Snoqualmie Pass returned to danger area after being told to leave
- State begins sending notices to those impacted by unemployment data breach
- Washington State struggles on offense, loses 69-53 to Arizona
- State Senate approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies
- Rep. Herrera Beutler censured over Trump impeachment vote
- Could East Wenatchee Costco’s minimum wage increase to $16/hr. put pressure on other big box retailers in the area?
- Wenatchee band and choir students using modified pop-up tents to rehearse safely in groups
- Local superintendent urges governor to ‘act, not plan’ in getting school staff vaccinated across state
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 6
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
- Rep. Herrera Beutler censured over Trump impeachment vote
- Could East Wenatchee Costco’s minimum wage increase to $16/hr. put pressure on other big box retailers in the area?
- Wenatchee band and choir students using modified pop-up tents to rehearse safely in groups
- Local superintendent urges governor to ‘act, not plan’ in getting school staff vaccinated across state