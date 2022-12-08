MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake.
The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center."
Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility, which will occupy 10 acres. The processor will employee 60 people.
According to Third Security, the Moses Lake Commerce Center will be the first industrial to offer companies the ability to seek production, processing and warehouse storage with the option to buy or lease.
The development site is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Randolph Road NE and Road 7 NE. The lead investor in the project is Third Security, manager of a portfolio of operating biotechnology companies.
“The process of identifying a suitable building site for our portfolio company’s expansion convinced us that Moses Lake is a strategic, vibrant community whose growth will be well served through the Moses Lake Commerce Center,” said Julian Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Third Security.
A timeline for completion of the development was not disclosed.