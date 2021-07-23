northrup fire

Northrup Fire at around 3 a.m. on Friday with full moon

Photo by Eric Braaten

GRAND COULEE - Dozens of homes are under an evacuation as the 300-acre Northrup Fire burns southward several miles south of Grand Coulee.

Fire and Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 40 homes are under an evacuation level 2 alert and as many as two homes are under a level 1 evacuation notification.

sat map

GIS Satellite Map of Northrup Fire

(Fire hotspots indicated on map are represented by orange squares) 

Credit: MappingSupport.com

The fire is reportedly un-contained and un-controlled now. The most active flank is on the fire’s south side on a large embankment above SR 155.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials say state mobilization has been authorized for the fire.

Sparked at around 5:00 p.m., a traveling vehicle along SR 155 is believed to be the cause of the fire. SR 155 remains closed for now.

The blaze is also threatening wheat crops.