KITTITAS - A 425-acre blaze a few miles east of the town of Kittitas lit up a home and some outbuildings on Sunday.
The fire started at around 1 p.m. off of Stardust Lane; the cause is still under investigation.
Crews managed to contain the blaze after several hours, but not before it torched a home and some surrounding structures in the 2900 block of Clerf Road. Despite the loss, fire crews managed to save several homes.
Dozens of homes were under evacuation alerts in the area.
During the course of fighting the fire, Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials say two firefighters were injured. One firefighter was burned and the other was struck by a fire truck. Both firefighters had minor injuries.