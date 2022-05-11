yanira

Search party looking for Yanira

MOSES LAKE - A local family hopes a cash reward is enough incentive for anyone who may know where the body of Yanira Cedillos is.

After days of searching for her, Yanira's loved ones are now offering a cash reward of $5,000 to anyone with the tip that will lead authorities to her remains.

Authorities say Cedillos' body was hidden after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Juan Gastelum on the night of March 3, 2022.

route map

Cell phone ping tracing of where Juan Gastelum went after Yanira disappeared 

Courtesy of Lanny Abundiz

According to the family, Juan's phone pinged in various locations including Moses Lake, the sand dunes outside of Moses Lake, a gas station on I-90, near Mesa, Seeps Lake, Dodson Road as well as various locations in Oregon that include Hermiston, Weston and Umatilla.

Anyone with a tip can relay information to Yanira's family via Instagram at the JusticeforYanira page or Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887. 