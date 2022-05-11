MOSES LAKE - A local family hopes a cash reward is enough incentive for anyone who may know where the body of Yanira Cedillos is.
After days of searching for her, Yanira's loved ones are now offering a cash reward of $5,000 to anyone with the tip that will lead authorities to her remains.
Authorities say Cedillos' body was hidden after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Juan Gastelum on the night of March 3, 2022.
According to the family, Juan's phone pinged in various locations including Moses Lake, the sand dunes outside of Moses Lake, a gas station on I-90, near Mesa, Seeps Lake, Dodson Road as well as various locations in Oregon that include Hermiston, Weston and Umatilla.
Anyone with a tip can relay information to Yanira's family via Instagram at the JusticeforYanira page or Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887.