Data released by the Washington State Health Department disclosed the number of coronavirus cases by county in those who were fully vaccinated. The data was recorded from February 2021 through July 2021.
In Grant County, 92 people or 4.3% of coronavirus cases tested positive for the illness despite being fully vaccinated. However, 95.7% of positive cases in the reported time span were in those who were not fully vaccinated.
In Adams County, a jurisdiction that has a fraction of the population of Grant County, had 16 fully-vaccinated patients who tested positive (4.6%) for the virus. 95.4% of positive cases in Adams County were not fully vaccinated.
Chelan County had 94 breakthrough cases or (7.4%) compared to the 92.6% of cases in those who weren’t fully immunized against COVID-19. Douglas County reported 52 breakthrough cases (6.6%) compared to the 93.4% of cases involving people who hadn’t been vaccinated.
Kittitas County recorded 40 cases of coronavirus in fully vaccinated people (3.3%) in contrast to the 96.7% of cases that were reported by individuals who had not gotten both shots.
Okanogan County had 35 breakthrough cases which accounted for only 5% of all recorded coronavirus cases in the county.
In total, across the six-county area, 5.2% of positive cases were reported by people who were fully immunized against the virus.
According to health officials, fully vaccinated people who contract the virus experience far less severe symptoms. Many have reported to only experience mild issues.