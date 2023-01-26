OKANOGAN COUNTY — A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after five horses were reportedly found dead on her remote property in north Okanogan County, according to law enforcement.
Okanogan County deputies received a complaint on Jan. 18 of possible animal abuse. Deputies gained access to the property using an ATV on Jan. 20 and observed three dead horses on the property, the sheriff's office stated.
Deputies say the property owner was not home at the time and a card was left to contact the sheriff’s office. The property owner, identified as Jennyfer Taylor, initially contacted the sheriff’s office but then communication stopped.
Investigators were granted a search warrant on Jan. 22. Fish and Wildlife officers and Border Patrol, along with an equine veterinarian, assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant.
The sheriff’s office says four dead horses were found in a makeshift stable and a fifth was found dead in deep snow. There was reportedly no food or water found at the scene. The veterinarian determined the horses likely died due to starvation or dehydration.
A sixth horse was found alive but underweight. The horse was taken to No Paws Left Behind to be cared for.
Taylor was arrested and booked into jail for five counts if first-degree animal cruelty, according to the sheriff’s office.