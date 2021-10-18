OTHELLO - Five people were injured in a Sunday evening wreck on state Route 17 south of Othello.
Nayeli Esquivel-Castro, a 19-year-old Tacoma woman, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic west on state Route 260, approaching SR 17. State troopers say she failed to yield at the intersection and collided with a northbound 2020 Jeep Cherokee.
Esquivel-Castro and her two passengers, an 18-year-old Kent man and a 19-year-old Tacoma woman, were all injured and taken to Lourdes hospital in Pasco for treatment.
The two occupants in the Jeep, a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman and a 62-year-old Moses Lake man, were both taken to Othello Community Health for their injuries, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol cited Esquivel-Castro for failing to yield.