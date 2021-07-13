How does your organization dispose of unwanted and expired paper records?
In a world where robust cybersecurity is at an all-time critical level, it is equally important to not forget about safeguarding your paper documents, too. According to the BakerHostetler Data Security Incident Response Report, one in five data security breaches can be linked to paper records. If you are shredding documents in-house, it may be time to consider another option. Here are five reasons to outsource your shredding to a shredding and destruction partner:
1. Data Breach Prevention
Organizations that rely on office shredders for document destruction are more likely to experience a data breach because office shredders often malfunction, are a hassle to use, and shredding can be time-consuming. Confidential records are often discarded in trash or recycling receptacles, or kept in boxes or stacks near the shredder and open to any prying eyes that pass by. This increases the chance of a “dumpster diver” accessing private information. Even if you bag and toss your shredded paper all together and leave it in a dumpster, with a little patience and technology documents can be put back together. Outsourcing your shredding prevents this from happening. Your shredding and destruction provider offers shredding collection containers that allow for quick, easy and secure disposal of paper documents. When your shredding collection containers are full, a background-checked, bonded, and insured shredding technician collects and destroys the contents with a state-of-the-art mobile shred truck onsite at your business.
2. Brand Protection
Your brand is one of your most valuable assets. A data breach can cause irreparable damage to your business reputation. Outsourcing your shredding and destruction protects your brand by offering a secure and reliable document destruction solution.
3. Compliance
Businesses that collect and store vast amounts of personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) must comply with state and federal privacy laws. This includes disposing of documents in a secure manner. When a shredding and destruction partner destroys your documents, they provide you with a Certificate of Destruction. This document includes the date, location, and summary of the paper records collected and destroyed for documented proof of your organization’s compliance with state and federal regulations.
4. Clutter Reduction
Besides increasing your organization’s exposure to identity theft, business fraud, and non-compliance, holding onto unwanted documents longer than necessary creates clutter. Outsourcing your shredding allows for information to be disposed of in a prompt manner. Your shredding and destruction partner works with you to create a customized weekly, monthly, or quarterly shredding schedule. On your scheduled service day, they shred your unwanted documents at your facility while you watch.
5. Sustainability
An outsourced shredding solution not only protects your information, it also protects the planet. After your shredding provider destroys your documents, they bale the shredded waste and send it to an authorized recycling partner. This is much better for the planet than tossing shredded paper into the wastebasket. Every 2,000 pounds of recycled paper saves approximately 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space, 17 trees, 9 barrels of oil, 650 kWh of electricity, 60 pounds of air pollutants, 2205 pounds of greenhouse gases, and 7,000 gallons of fresh water.
Safeguarding information about your business, employees, clients, customers and patients is critical to meeting compliance regulations, and outsourcing your shredding is the most secure way to ensure your information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
