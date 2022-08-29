tony's

EAST WENATCHEE - Tony's Market in East Wenatchee will likely become an even more popular pit stop for passersby in the area after one person won big in Washington's Lottery last week. On August 25, Miguel R. bought the Make Me Witch scratch ticket from Tony's Market, only to find out that the five dollars he spent on the ticket turned into $50,000 before taxes. Out of the 1.2 million tickets printed, only four contain the top prize of $50,000. 