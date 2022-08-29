EAST WENATCHEE - Tony's Market in East Wenatchee will likely become an even more popular pit stop for passersby in the area after one person won big in Washington's Lottery last week. On August 25, Miguel R. bought the Make Me Witch scratch ticket from Tony's Market, only to find out that the five dollars he spent on the ticket turned into $50,000 before taxes. Out of the 1.2 million tickets printed, only four contain the top prize of $50,000.
featured
$50,000 won from scratch ticket sold at market in East Wenatchee
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- $50,000 won from scratch ticket sold at market in East Wenatchee
- Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
- Drowning victim recovered from lake in Cle Elum
- The late Alex Harvill officially becomes world-record holder for longest distance jumped on a motorcycle
- Deputies seeking public's help in locating missing Moses Lake woman
- Stolen gun found in stolen car after driver flees in Othello; juvenile arrested
- Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy
- Portugal's health chief quits amid hospital staff shortages
- Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians
- UN to seek $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
- EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training
- Cargo ship beached after colliding with ship in Gibraltar
- Gaza aid worker sentenced to 12 years over terror charges
- Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16
- Japanese business pioneer, philanthropist Inamori dies at 90
- WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave
- AP Was There: Diana's final hours, on a tragic Paris night
- Iran closes border to Iraq, flights stop amid violent unrest