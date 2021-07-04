EAST WENATCHEE - 80 homes in total are under an evacuation as a 1,000-acre fire burns from west to east, northeast of East Wenatchee.
Douglas County Chief Deputy Steve Groseclose says it is unknown as to what caused the blaze, which has been burning since before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Known as the ‘Batterman Road Fire,’ the blaze is burning northeast of Pangborn Memorial Airport near the server farms and up to Keane Grade Road in the Rock Island area to the east.
So far, no structures have been lost, but the blaze remains uncontrolled.
50 homes are under a level 3 evacuation and 30 residences are under a level 2 evacuation alert.
The Eastmont High School is the site of refuge for all level 3 evacuees.