WASHINGTON, DC. - On Monday, Acting Federal Communications (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the use of $3.2 billion in emergency funding to subsidize broadband services for millions of qualifying households.
The FCC says it’s an effort to close the digital divide that, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal, "has punished low-income families during the pandemic."
Under her proposal, Rosenworcel announced that qualifying households would receive $50 a month in discounts for high-speed internet service and homes on tribal land would get a $75 discount.
The relief program is known as the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The proposal has been sent to the FCC’s three commissioners, but a timeline for a vote on the plan is not yet set.
The Puget Sound Business Journal reports that the money was allocated in December as part of a COVID-19 relief bill.
The money would be available to households at or 135% above the poverty line, families who qualify for free and reduced school lunch, or have endured a significant loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020.
According to the Journal’s report, at least 14.5 million homes lack access to high-speed internet.