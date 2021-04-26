MOSES LAKE - There were 51 COVID-19 cases reported since Friday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The weekend cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden.
Grant County sits at 9,840 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently nine Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 9,103 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths are now at 120 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 59
- Ephrata: 931
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 995
- Moses Lake: 4,475
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,853
- Royal City: 601
- Soap Lake: 248
- Warden: 455
- Wilson Creek: 23