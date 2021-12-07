Over 200 readers responded to a poll last week that asked the question whether Starbucks baristas should unionize in the Washington, the state where the world's largest coffee company hails from. Just over 52% of readers polled responded 'yes' to the question.
Yes to unions. The state doesn't care about workers, and I guarantee you the corporations don't," Tralana Kelly wrote in response to the poll iFIBER ONE News put out on Facebook. "If it wasn't for unions there would still be sweatshops where employees were exposed to deadly toxins... it still happens even in the US... no body to protect workers."
"My experience with unions is that if you are a poor performer you will like it be unionized and if you are a good worker you will hate it. They really don’t do much for the worker in general. All they do is protect those with seniority," Ben Holten of Wenatchee wrote.
The poll was posed to readers after three Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York voted to unionize and a National Labor Relations Board ruled that a continuation of counting ballots to unionize was permitted to continue on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that unionization could disrupt the chain's relationship with its workers. In a letter to baristas on Tuesday, Johnson told them he respected the labor-organizing process and vote.
According to the Wall Street Journal, "workers supporting the proposed Starbucks Workers United union say they are looking for better staffing, training and pay, particularly for employees who have been with the company for years. They also want the right to directly negotiate their pay and benefits with the company."