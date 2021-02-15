MOSES LAKE - There were 55 COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The weekend cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden.
Of the now 8,680 confirmed cases during the pandemic, 13 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,412 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with eight additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 806
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 944
- Moses Lake: 3,749
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,731
- Royal City: 563
- Soap Lake: 219
- Warden: 412
- Wilson Creek: 21