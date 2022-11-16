MOSES LAKE — Law enforcement will once again being serving up burgers as the annual Tip-A-Cop event on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Moses Lake.
The fifth annual event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rock Top Burgers & Brew on North Stratford Road.
Moses Lake police, Grant County deputies and students from the Columbia Basin Tech Center Criminal Justice Program will be paired with servers to help take care of customers for the night.
Tips from the event will be donated to the annual Shop With a Cop, where law enforcement takes deserving families and children on a shopping spree for the holidays.
Santa will also be available for pictures during the event.
The annual Tip-A-Cop event raises about $5,000 each year.