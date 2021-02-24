MOSES LAKE - The health district on Wednesday confirmed another six COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
The six deaths bring Grant County’s total virus deaths to 115, according to the health district.
The COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Wednesday include four with underlying health conditions: a Soap Lake woman in her 50s, a Moses Lake man in his 60s and two Moses Lake men in their 70s; and two with no known underlying health conditions: a Moses Lake woman in her 70s and a Moses Lake man in his 70s.
None of the six deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
The Health district also reported another 15 virus cases on Wednesday. Five Grant County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.