ROYAL CITY - Six people were hospitalized following a collision Tuesday morning on state Route 26 near Royal City.
Jose Castrejon Barragan, a 51-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Express van east on SR 26. He had slowed to make a left turn onto Dodson Road when he reportedly turned into an oncoming 2005 Ford Focus and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the westbound lane.
Castrejon Barragan and four of his passengers were injured. Castrejon Barragan was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. The four passengers were taken to either Othello Community Hospital or Samaritan.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old Othello man, was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for his injuries.
The state patrol cited Castrejon Barragan for failing to yield the right of way.