MANSFIELD — Six people were rescued from multiple vehicles along state Route 172 near Mansfield as the road was shut down due to severe weather.
State troopers say several vehicles became trapped on the highway as it became impassible due to drifting snow and poor visibility.
SR 172 remains closed between milepost 14 near McNeil Canyon Road and milepost 21 near Mansfield. WSDOT says the closure will remain in place overnight and crews will reassess conditions Thursday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has also closed all roads on the Waterville Plateau and high elevations east of Waterville and north of US 2, and south of state Route 17 to McNeil Canyon Road and Bridgeport Hill Road.