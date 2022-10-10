COLVILLE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says six wolves found dead this year in Washington were poisoned.
A reward is now being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case. WDFW has been investigating the wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County after four dead wolves were found on Feb. 18.
Two more dead wolves were found the following month, according to WDFW. All six wolves died from ingesting poison.
Conservation groups are offering a $51,000 reward for tips that lead to convictions. Anyone with information is asked to call WDFW’s poaching hotline at 877-933-9847 or text 847411.
The Wedge pack has been intentionally killed off twice for preying on cattle.