Because there’s no profit value for the state, the Department of Natural Resources is implying that a large parcel of land south of Moses Lake would be put to better use if it were transferred to Grant County.
The 647-acre plot is just east of the northern portion of Potholes Reservoir. DNR says it wants to rid itself of the land because it does not have much profit capability for the state.
"The 647-acre parcel south of Moses Lake lacks water rights and legal access. Grant County manages an off-road vehicle recreation site to the north of the parcel, and this parcel is proposed to be transferred to the county for parks purposes,” the DNR wrote in a presentation about the proposed transfer.
"Limited revenue potential. No legal road access, no water rights, little to no lease revenue potential, restrictive zoning. TLT values. Public benefits include off -road vehicle (ORV) recreation opportunities. Existing ORV site to the north. Grant County good steward with ORV site experience and law enforcement presence."
The land would add additional acreage to the 3,000-acre area known as the Grant County Sand Dunes and ORV Park. The land transfer would expand the park by 20%.