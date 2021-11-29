SPOKANE - According to the National Weather Service office in Spokane, record highs were seen in north central Washington during the waning days of November.
Meteorologist Rocco Pelatti says a warm southerly flow generated by a moisture plume (a.k.a. atmospheric river) created exceptional warmth that lasted Sunday into Monday following Saturday’s warm rain movement through the area.
On Sunday, Wenatchee broke its previous record of 61 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1995 with a temperature of 65 on Nov. 28, 2021. Omak shattered its prior record of 55 in 1949 and replaced it with 62 on Sunday. Ephrata tied its record temp of 61 on Sunday, but broke its previous record of 60 set in 1995 with a thermometer reading of 62 on Monday.
‘Atmospheric rivers’ are warm, water vapor plumes that traverse from tropical areas like Hawaii and are capable of carrying over into North America causing a rise in temperatures and an increase in precipitation.
Meteorologists chalked up the weather event as an anomaly.
A cold front is expected to move through the area next week.