OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health is reporting flu activity in the state is now considered “very high.”
State health officials say more than 1,200 new flu cases were reported from Nov. 13-19, more than double the case counts of previous weeks.
“These respiratory illnesses are coming back and they have come back full force,” stated Jason Montemayor, medical director for the northwest region at Providence.
Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain in recent weeks. About 7.5 percent of physician visits between Nov. 13-19 were for flu-like illnesses.
To date, seven people in the state have died this season from the flu, including one child, according to state health officials.
On average, 193 flu deaths were recorded per year between 2014 and 2020 with a peak of 296 deaths during the 2017-2018 flu season. No flu deaths were reported in 2020-2021 while 26 were reported last flu season. Health officials say the major decrease came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing masks.
Health officials are encouraging people to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines, wear masks in indoor public spaces and stay home when sick.