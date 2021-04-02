The ports of Othello and Ephrata were the recipients of two large U.S. Department of Transportation grants this week. On Thursday, Congressman Dan Newhouse announced $2.3 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration via the nation’s transportation department.
“Local airports spur a significant amount of economic development throughout our district and provide a steady source of income for our communities,” said Rep. Newhouse. “These grants are a substantial federal investment that will allow these airports to implement important safety measures and continue to support local jobs.”
The Ephrata and Othello airports were one-third of the airports to receive a piece of the seven-figure grant sum.
Ephrata’s Municipal Airport is getting $300,000 to seal the runway pavement surface and pavement joints. Funds will be used to seal taxiway pavement as well. The purpose is to extend the life of the paved surface.
Othello’s Municipal Airport will be granted $450,000 to construct a taxi lane for aircraft access to and from public airfield areas and facilities.