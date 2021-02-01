MOSES LAKE - There was another 76 COVID-19 cases reported in Grant County since Friday, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 8,310 confirmed cases, 14 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 105 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 751
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 924
- Moses Lake: 3,548
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 140
- Quincy: 1,694
- Royal City: 536
- Soap Lake: 203
- Warden: 404
- Wilson Creek: 21