ROYAL CITY - A 76-year-old man is in jail in connection to a Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation.
Maximino Gutierrez-Solano was booked into Grant County Jail on Wednesday for delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of alien in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
INET detectives, along with deputies and the Washington State Patrol, served a search warrant on Wednesday at a property in the 13000 block of Road D Southeast near Royal City. The warrant was a result of an investigation into a tip that Gutierrez-Solano was dealing meth.
During the search, investigators reportedly found about 86 grams of meth and more than 17 ounces of illegal marijuana. They also recovered two illegally-possessed pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.