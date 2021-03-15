It’s as if Joe Biden’s pen signature on the American Rescue Plan was still drying when the first round of stimulus checks went out.
That was evident when a slim margin of people polled by iFIBER ONE News say they received their stimulus money hours after the President signed off on the congress-approved COVID relief plan last Thursday.
Of the 574 polled, 42 (8%) say they got their stimulus money via direct deposit over the weekend. The IRS says most Americans will see the money deposited into their bank account on Wednesday, March 17.
For some, payment timelines aren’t available or are pending for various reasons. Some who enter their information into the ‘Get My Payment’ interface on the IRS website will see a ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message.
The IRS says it could mean the following:
- You might not be eligible for a payment.
- Your payment might not yet have been processed (or scheduled).
- The IRS doesn’t have enough information to issue you a payment.
However, those who don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS, or their banking information was fouled up by the IRS or their bank, will get a paper check or a government-issued debit card in the mail.