UPDATE: The 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed with a pellet gun Tuesday evening near Moses Lake has been identified as Jacob Munoz, according to the Grant County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
ORIGINAL POST - An 8-year-old boy has died in an accidental shooting involving a pellet gun Tuesday evening near Moses Lake.
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. along Scott Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his 8-year-old brother in the chest with a pellet gun.
Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the boy died at the scene. The boy’s name has not been released. His family has been notified.
“What we ask is everyone prays for the family and the little boy and the little boy’s friends and loved ones,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said. “If you feel the need to do something, come together in unity to support the family and the community that just lost an 8-year-old boy.”