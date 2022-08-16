MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
It happened in the early evening.
Deputies say the child was injured and flown for medical treatment; her condition remains unknown.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, was not cited for the collision because it was determined that she was not at fault and was not driving recklessly.