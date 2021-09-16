MOSES LAKE - An 8-year-old girl is now without both her parents after the two died from COVID-19.
Tom and Josie Burko, along with their daughter Lillie, contracted the virus in August. Jennifer Desantis, a lifelong friend of both parents, told Oregon Live they believe the Burkos contracted COVID-19 at the Grant County Fair, although it’s impossible to know for certain. The Burkos began having symptoms about three days after the fair
Lillie quarantined for two weeks with minor symptoms and recovered. Her grandmother, who also got the virus and was vaccinated, also recovered.
Josie Burke, 39, died on Aug. 28. Tom Burko, 38, was rushed to the hospital shortly after his wife died. He was hospitalized for 11 days, including time in the ICU and was put on a ventilator, before passing away on Sept. 8. Desantis said neither were vaccinated but were “100% pro-vaccination.” The two had underlying health conditions and were waiting until the FDA granted full approval for the vaccines.
“The loss of this amazing and loving couple is extremely heartbreaking,” Desantis wrote for a GoFundMe page set up to help support Lillie, who is now living with her aunt and uncle. “They are truly missed by all family and friends but even more so by their beautiful daughter, Lillie, who at the young age of 8 lost the most important people in her life.”
"(Lillie's) the main priority and we're just making sure she has everything she needs," Desantis told Oregon live. "We have a little girl here, and she doesn't have her people."
More than $5,500 has been raised on the fundraising site since it was started three days ago. The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/1550a5ad