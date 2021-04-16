SANTA NELLA, Calif. - An 8-year-old Quincy boy is dead after sustaining fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash last Friday near Santa Nella, California.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Angel Alvarez Gonzalez of Quincy. Alvarez Gonzalez was a student at Mountain View Elementary in Quincy.
California Highway Patrol says the wreck happened on I-5 at around 8 p.m.
CHP says 30-year-old Guillermina Gonzalez of Quincy was driving a sedan southbound on I-5 with three children riding passenger when she lost control after going through the median for unknown reasons. The vehicle went into the oncoming lane and struck an SUV.
The 8-year-old boy was seated in the right rear of the vehicle; he died at the scene of the crash.
CHP says Gonzalez was traveling at 70 mph and the oncoming SUV was going 65 mph at the time of the wreck.
Occupants of the SUV were 37-year-old Luis Castillo and 42-year-old Maria Ruiz, both of Oakland.
Angel's two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were not properly restrained in in their child car seats, CHP reports that they both were ejected from the vehicle. Both children were transported to area hospitals with major injuries.
Gonzalez sustained moderate injuries while both Castillo and Ruiz had minor injuries. The two other children are reportedly recovering.
Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
iFIBER ONE News will have more info when it becomes available.