MOSES LAKE - Two local men and their families are doing all they can to ensure that foster kids in Moses Lake are taken care of this school year.
John James and Dale Hawkins are Embrace Washington Ambassadors. Embrace Washington is a Spokane-based non-profit that supports foster children in communities throughout Washington state.
John, Dale, and their families recently filled 80 backpacks with pencils, paper, crayons, and glue.
“We are forging the Embrace Washington trail in Grant and Adams Counties,” said John. “It allows me to do something that is appreciated and over time develop what Embrace Washington has done in Spokane,” said John.
John and Dale also supplied a local foster child all the gear she needed to play on a traveling softball team. The duo also distributed Easter baskets to area foster kids last spring.
“I have a big heart and a strong desire to serve the Lord,” John added.
If you’re interested in becoming an Embrace Washington volunteer or want to learn more about it, visit https://embracewa.org.