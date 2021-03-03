SOAP LAKE - Besieged by complications caused by COVID-19, it appears that Soap Lake’s McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center will be ‘out of the woods’ thanks to new grant funding amounting to $850,000.
McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center provides a continuum of care including professional nursing care, rehabilitative therapy, and support services to residents. McKay Healthcare is a 42-bed skilled nursing facility designed to meet both short and long-term care needs. McKay also offers medicare/medicaid programs, and accepts private pay residents.
Earlier this year, Grant County awarded McKay $350,000 in Strategic Infrastructure Planning grant funding. According to Grant County commissioners, the money will be spent on a much-need backup generator. Also, $500,000 in state COVID relief funding was just awarded to the health facility, allowing it to pay down all its debt with some surplus funding remaining.
In addition to the grants, the Columbia Basin Foundation has played a pivotal role in helping raise $65,000 in funding to buy a new shuttle bus, new resident room shades, new outdoor building signage and a new website; all of which will be completed this spring.
Located in Ephrata, Columbia Basin Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life and shape the future of the Columbia Basin through philanthropy.
To donate to McKay Healthcare’s cause via the Columbia Basin Foundation, go to www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.