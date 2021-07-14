WENATCHEE - The 9,000-acre Red Apple Fire has reportedly shifted directions. Despite 1,500 homes being under evacuation, the blaze is now northbound.
Chelan County Sheriff's officials say the shift is positive in the sense that it is now burning in a far less populous area towards the Swakane Canyon. Crews managed to contain 10% of the fire on Wednesday.
Firefighters are reportedly trying to direct the blaze to prevent it from entering the Nahahum Canyon.
At last check, the fire has burned over 7,000 acres and was once burning dangerously close to homes.
Fire officials say they were lucky that they were able to prevent homes from burning, but a few outbuildings were burned in the fire on Tuesday.