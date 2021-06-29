MOSES LAKE - The health district has confirmed nine more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Of the nine deaths, eight had underlying health conditions and eight had not been vaccinated.
The deaths include a Royal City man in his 30s, a Moses Lake woman in her 40s, a Moses Lake man in his 50s, an Ephrata man in his 60s, a Moses Lake man in his 60s, three Moses Lake men in their 70s and one Moses Lake man in his 80s.
Grant County now sits at 134 virus deaths during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 remains in our community and continues to take away from us,” said Dr. Alex Brzezny, Grant County health officer. “These deaths are a reminder of how devastating the COVID virus can be. Many who get sick then get better, but some are more severely ill, may remain ill for a while, and may even die. Sometimes it is quite random. Our immunization rates have improved but are still low. I want to stress that the available vaccines currently provide an excellent level of protection for nearly all vaccinated individuals. That protection is good against the new variants of the virus. We need to get vaccinated to decrease the spread of COVID-19, but also to reduce emergency room visits, decrease hospitalizations and prevent needless deaths. I strongly urge you to, please get your vaccine, if you haven’t already.”