CLE ELUM - A semi hauling 90,000 lbs. of French fries flipped down an embankment near Cle Elum on Wednesday morning.
Washington State Troopers say the semi was going westbound on I-90 just before 7:30 a.m. when it lost control, left the road to the right and flipped down a 70-ft embankment into some trees.
The wreck happened just east of the SR 970 interchange. State Patrol officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Troopers say I-90 could experience intermittent closures starting at 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. as crews try to tow the rig out. Closures could occur between Cle Elum and Ellensburg throughout the night and early morning.