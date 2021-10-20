WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College officials say 92 percent of full-time employees are fully vaccinated. Six employees were either terminated or retired for failing to comply with the state vaccine mandate.
College officials say 17 employees requested religious or medical exemptions. Of those, 11 were granted temporary accommodations and six are no longer with the college. The vaccination numbers do not include part-time faculty, part-time hourly, student employees, volunteers or contractors.
“These numbers may change, as unvaccinated employees who reported by the Oct. 18 deadline that they wished to retain their jobs have an additional 45 days to become fully vaccinated while on leave,” officials stated. “They may also change as accommodations requests are reviewed.”
The college says “it became clear” under the state mandate and guidance that masking and social distancing alone are not approved accommodations for employees with exemptions.
“Other accommodations are required to retain an employee, such as fully remote work,” officials added. “However, those who cannot work remotely due to their public-facing job functions and duties may not be able to receive accommodations for their exemption.”
All accommodations are temporary and are reviewed within 60 days of being granted. If an accommodation is then denied, the employee may be terminated.
“We understand that this isn’t easy for anyone,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “It’s a loss for the individuals affected and for everyone at the college who will feel the impacts of their departure. However, as a state agency, we fully understand our commitment to the safety and health of the community.”