EAST WENATCHEE - The combination of better weather and the relaxation of COVID safety standards may not be the best mix for those living in the Wenatchee Valley.
As the entire state enters Phase 3, COVID-19 case rates in Chelan and Douglas counties have climbed significantly over the last two weeks.
According to the Chelan-Douglas Health District the case rate per 100,000 residents spiked between March 10 and March 17. Cases per 100,000 jumped from 117 per 100K to 141 per 100K. Fast forward to this week, cases climbed again to 192 per 100,000.
Chelan-Douglas health officials expressed concern on social media and cautioned the public about sticking to protocol by keeping your distance, and washing hands.
The latest case rate per 100K in Grant County is 210 per 100K. Grant County has seen a slight climb over the last several weeks, but the rate is appearing to plateau.