MOSES LAKE - New Hope/Kids Hope is our community’s ‘saving grace’ when it comes to helping adults or kids who have been subjected to traumatic abuse; an affliction that’s become more pronounced during the pandemic.
Every victim of cruelty has a story to tell. Taboo for some, but to specialists, reeling out loud is a therapeutic in helping a person put their personal hell in the past. That’s exactly what Elizabeth Smart is doing during Harvest of Hope at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Oct. 14.
Smart’s presentation about her personal encounter with abuse at a harrowing level will be front and center during Harvest of Hope.
When she was 14, Smart was kidnapped by a street preacher from her home in Utah and was taken to a remote area of the mountains where she was repeatedly raped, bound, threatened and forced into an illegitimate marriage to her abuser.
Now married and a mother of three, Smart is an advocate who ensures other victims that they are not alone. Elizabeth is nationally renowned for her ability to enlighten, inspire, and educate victims of abuse while instilling hope that they too can lead fruitful and productive lives. That’s why it’s imperative to support New Hope/Kids Hope by buying a ticket and attending the event. Each $125-dollar Harvest of Hope ticket will go towards supporting New Hope/Kids Hope.
New Hope/Kids Hope serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout Grant and Adams counties. Their 24/7 services include medical advocacy, community advocacy, emergency food and shelter, legal advocacy, personal support, and a 24/7 hotline.
Partnering with New Hope/Kids Hope on the event is the Columbia Basin Foundation. The Columbia Basin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to improve the quality of life and shape the future of the Columbia Basin and beyond through philanthropy.
Harvest of Hope is a fundraising event to raise awareness and funds for victims of domestic and sexual assault. The event will also feature appetizers, desserts and will be accepting donations.
Harvest of Hope and Columbia Basin Foundation are pleased to partner with Grant PUD and their high-speed network to provide a live virtual option for viewing Elizabeth Smart and her powerful message. You can register for the virtual viewing on Columbia Basin Foundation’s website at columbiafoundation.org.
Tickets to Harvest of Hope can be purchased now by contacting the Columbia Basin Foundation at 509-754-4596 or via email to info@columbiabasinfoundation.org.
Harvest of Hope will be held inside the 4-H building at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., the social portion starts at 6 p.m., seating at 7 p.m. and the main function will commence at 7:15 p.m. Event patrons can access the 4-H building by entering the fairgrounds through the purple gate.