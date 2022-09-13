WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?

Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second, previously-undisclosed settlement with Chelan County. The details of that second settlement came out in a report published by independent investigative journalist Dominick Bonny, who found that the county agreed to pay Tyler $455,000 in monthly payments over the course of five years.

That sum is in addition to the $506,000 Tyler won in damages in her first settlement with the county. She also won $449,000 for attorney and legal fees in that first settlement. According to Tyler, she initially had sought three days back pay for the suspension, but was given a much larger amount as part of the 2018 settlement.

Tyler's 2018 suspension reportedly stemmed from her protesting the promotion of a sergeant to a deputies' union vice president, claiming that he had previously engaged in workplace harassment.

Tyler claims that the harassment and retaliation in the workplace continued on after she returned to work and was fired in August 2019 for alleged workplace violations. Tyler filed a grievance with the union and won that case. The details of that settlement were not disclosed until Bonny obtained records of the settlement and the payroll stubs detailing the monthly deposit that Tyler has received since April 2021.

In the settlement, Chelan County agreed to pay Tyler all back wages she would have earned from her termination in August 2019 to the settlement agreement in March 2021; it also included $455,000 in gross wages to be paid out in monthly installments over the next five years. That means, Tyler will remain on the county's payroll until April 2026.

According to payroll records, Tyler receives a monthly direct deposit payment after taxes and other fees in the amount of $6,255.87.

Tyler's retaliation and harassment lawsuit stemming from her 2019 firing is headed to U.S. District Court in Spokane with trial date tentatively set for May 11, 2023. That lawsuit seeks no less than $1 million. Tyler says the lawsuit is meant to ensure "that this never happens to anyone else again."

iFIBER ONE News reached out to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office for comment, but did not hear back about the newest settlement due to a non-disclosure agreement.