FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, House and Senate members and guests stand for the national anthem during a joint session of the Washington Legislature for the State of the State address by Gov. Jay Inslee in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Dec. 19 that the Public Records Act fully applies to state lawmakers after hearing oral arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, which was seeking sexual harassment reports, calendar entries and other documents from legislators. The justices found for the media coalition in a 7 to 2 decision. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)