OTHELLO - Members of Adams County Pet Rescue fortunately crossed paths with a stray calf that was holding up traffic in Othello on Monday.
Adams County Pet Rescue’s Reina Angel was going to lunch was she saw the baby cow on SR 26 in front of the Pik-A-Pop fuel station. Two other members of Adams County Animal Rescue quickly stepped in to help as Reina struggled to get the young animal off the road.
Rescuers posted that they were willing to give the animal up for adoption, when they didn’t hear from the inspectors. Pet rescuers eventually came into contact with the proper party and the calf will now be returned to its rightful owner.
Information about the owner wasn’t readily available to provide to iFIBER ONE News.
The calf appeared slightly injured, but was otherwise ok.
The animal’s owners are expected to pick up the calf from Adams County Pet Rescue on Tuesday.