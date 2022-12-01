ELLENSBURG - In 1987 a shocking discovery was made in a remote part of Kittitas County when someone spotted human remains that have yet to be identified to this day, but there might have been a breakthrough in the case.
Recently, Kittitas County Coroner Nik Henderson released a facial reconstruction of what's believed to be person who the remains belonged to.
Found on August 27, 1987, the remains are believed to be that of a teenager whose age ranged between 14-19 years old. The person was suspected to have been a white male between 5'1"and 5'7" tall, with black hair.
The facial reconstruction was created by a National Center for Missing and Endangered Children Forensic Artist.
The partially skeletal remains were found in Cle Elum.
It is believe the person was dead from one month to a year when they were found.