MOSES LAKE - Only two years removed from being a student in the Moses Lake School District, 2019 Moses Lake High School graduate Devin Perez is running for a seat on the school board.
Perez is vying for the 2nd district seat currently held by Vickey Melcher.
Perez says his focus will be on school safety by “reducing bullying, advocating for transparency within the district, and putting teachers, students, and parents first.”
"I am running for a seat on the Moses Lake School Board in the 2nd District because I want to help make sure that every student has access to an education. We need to make sure students have what they need to succeed, so we can build a better future for our community. I believe that every child deserves an education that will make them successful, regardless of their socioeconomic background or academic abilities. I want to ensure kids have equitable access to resources,” he said.
If elected, Devin says he will make it a priority to support the teachers in the school district.
“I am running for the Moses Lake School Board in the 2nd District, I believe that we need to support our teachers and make sure they get what they deserve. I was fortunate enough to have a teacher in high school that believed me and pushed me to succeed, no matter the obstacles I was facing in life,” Devin said. “One of my priorities will be ensuring that our teachers have adequate resources to do their best work in the classroom. I want to make sure that we have a voice for teachers, and I want them to know that they are supported in this district. I believe that teachers are the backbone of our society. They shape and mold the next generation, as well as keep communities strong,” he added.
Perez says he’s committed to reducing bullying in schools through more education programs that teach empathy and understanding; increasing mental health services for students; and an emphasis on building relationships with families In order to create a better sense of inclusion in K-12 education matters.
Perez reportedly owns and operates his own marketing company, MOSEY Marketing.