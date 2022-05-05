SNOQUALMIE PASS — Road construction projects are planned through multiple areas along Interstate 90 this summer between Ellensburg and North Bend.
Drivers heading across the state will need to add extra travel time to their trips throughout the summer and into fall as WSDOT and construction crews have seven projects planned along the 75-mile corridor of I-90.
WSDOT says delays will primarily occur on weekdays, with rock blasting closures planned in August and September.
List of I-90 construction projects
- I-90 Homestead Valley Road to Coal Creek- bridge deck repairs (Summer through fall): Delays due to daytime and nighttime lane closures during the week to repair five bridge decks between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass
- Cabin Creek to Easton Phase 3 - rebuild roadway, bridges and add lanes (summer 2022 through fall 2028): delays due to single-lane closures and weeknight closures. Rock blasting closures are planned in August and September
- I-9 S. Cle Elum Road Bridge - repair bridge decks (summer 2022 through fall 2023): Single-lane closures at night as crews work to install a detour bridge in preparation for a bridge deck repair project.
- I-90 West Easton to Renslow Vicinity - bridge deck repair (summer through fall): Delays due to daytime and nighttime lane closures during the week to repair seven bridge decks from Easton to Kittitas.
- I-90 Oakes Ave Interchange to Yakima River Bridge - replace concrete panels (summer through fall): Delays due to single-lane closures to repair sections of concrete panels. Most of the work will take place overnight.
- SR 970 Chip Seal (July through August): Delays due to weekday single-lane closure and piloted traffic.
- Roadside safety enhancements - guardrail replacement (late summer through late fall): Crews are working in multiple locations between North Bend and Ellensburg to replace guardrail and other safety features along I-90.
For more information on the I-90 summer road projects, visit www.wsdot.wa.gov.