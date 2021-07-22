Herd immunity isn't happening as soon as many of us would like to see based on the most recent data published by local health officials.
Over the last week, data provided by Grant County Health District and the Chelan Douglas Health District shows a surge in coronavirus cases.
Over the last 14 days, Chelan and Douglas counties saw the rate per 100,000 residents leaping from '91 cases per 100,000' to '121.5 cases per 100,000.'
Over the last 14 days, 150 new positive coronavirus patients have been tallied in the two-county area.
In Grant County, health district officials reported a '68 cases per 100,000' rate on July 12 and an '82 cases per 100,000' rate on July 21.
Over the last two weeks, Grant County has reported 109 new coronavirus cases.